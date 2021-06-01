Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to AIIMS following post-COVID complications on Tuesday.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to AIIMS following post-COVID complications on Tuesday. According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning.
The union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21. "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested," Pokhriyal had tweeted.
He had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing. (ANI)
