Vice Adm Ravneet Singh assumes charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh, AVSM, NM assumed charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on 01 Jun 2021. Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1983 and specialized in Aviation. The Flag Officer is a Qualified Flying Instructor with a Master Green instrument rating. He has flown HT-2, Kiran HJT 16, TS 11 Iskra, Hunter, Harrier Gr 3, Jet Provost, Chetak, Gazelle, Hawk and Mig 29 KUB aircraft during his illustrious career.

The Admiral has held various challenging Staff, Command and Diplomatic assignments during his distinguished naval career and has had wide-ranging experience onboard diverse platforms. He has commanded various frontline ships and Naval Air Squadrons including INS Himgiri, INS Ranvijay, INS Ranvir, INAS 551B, INAS 300 as well as the premier Air Base INS Hansa.

Additionally, he was also appointed Indian Defence Advisor (Kenya, Tanzania and Seychelles) from 2005 to 2008. On promotion to Flag rank, he has held key assignments of Assistant Controller Carrier Project & Assistant Controller Warship Production and Acquisition at IHQ MoD(N), Flag Officer Goa Area/ Flag Officer Naval Aviation at Goa and Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet at Mumbai. In the rank of Vice-Admiral, the Flag Officer has tenanted the appointments of Chief of Staff at Headquarters Western Naval Command, Mumbai, Director General Project Seabird and Chief of Personnel at IHQ MoD (N).

The Flag Officer has undergone various courses in India and abroad, which include the Flying Instructor Courses at Tambaram, Staff Courses at DSSC Wellington, Harrier Conversion Courses at Royal Air Force Base, Withering, UK and Project management Programme at IIM Ahmedabad.

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh was awarded Commendation by the Chief of the Naval Staff in 2000 and has been decorated with the Nausena Medal (Gallantry) in 2004 and AtiVishishtSeva Medal in 2017.

The Admiral relieves Vice Admiral MS Pawar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM who superannuated on 31 May 21.

