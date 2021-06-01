Left Menu

Oil market able to absorb gradual increases in OPEC+ crude production - Kuwait

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:47 IST
Oil market able to absorb gradual increases in OPEC+ crude production - Kuwait
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday global markets have been able to absorb the gradual oil production increases introduced by the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC) and its allies in May, state-run KUNA news reported.

Minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares's comments came in a statement ahead of a meeting of the group, collectively known as OPEC+, KUNA added.

"There are indications that life is returning to normal in many countries as vaccination programs against the coronavirus accelerate," he said, adding that there should be a higher demand for crude in the second half of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021