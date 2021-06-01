Vice Adm Sandeep Naithani assumes charge as Chief of Materiel of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, AVSM, VSM, has assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel, of the Indian Navy on 01 June 2021.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune. He was commissioned into the Electrical Branch of the Indian Navy on 01 Jan 1985. The Admiral is a Post Graduate in Radar and Communication Engineering from IIT Delhi and a distinguished alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) and the National Defence College (NDC).

The Admiral has held various challenging appointments during his illustrious naval career spanning over three and a half decades. The officer has served onboard the Aircraft Carrier Viraat in various capacities. He has tenanted important appointments in Naval Dockyards at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam and in the Staff, Personnel and Materiel Branches of Naval Headquarters. The Admiral has also commanded the premier electrical training establishment of the Navy, INS Valsura.

As a Flag Officer, the Admiral has served as the Assistant Chief of Materiel (Modernisation) in Naval Headquarters, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), HQ WNC, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard Mumbai, Director General Naval Project at Mumbai, Programme Director, HQ ATVP, and as Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition in Naval Headquarters.

In recognition of his distinguished services, the Admiral has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Model.

As a Principal Staff Officer and the Senior most Technical Officer in the Indian Navy, the Admiral would be in charge of all aspects related to maintenance management and life-cycle product support of all Engineering, Electrical, Electronics, Weapons, Sensors and IT-related equipment and systems for ships and submarines, issues related to the indigenisation of naval equipment and creation of major marine and technical infrastructure.

The Admiral relieves Vice Admiral SR Sarma, PVSM, AVSM, VSM who superannuated on 31 May 21.

