Over 61 lakh people get pension under 'YSR Kanuka' in Andhra Pradesh

The distribution of social security pensions to beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh began early Tuesday morning.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:29 IST
Over 61 lakh people get pension under 'YSR Kanuka' in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The distribution of social security pensions to beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh began early Tuesday morning. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government had on Monday released 1497.63 crore under the YSR Pension Kanuka to over 61.46 lakh beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that beneficiaries received the pension on time, to help them meet expenses during the ongoing Covid pandemic. The state government has released 1497.62 crore, and pensions will be distributed by village volunteers at the doorstep of beneficiaries through Pensioner Biometric Authentication, IRIS Authentication, Real-Time Identification of Beneficiary System (RBIS), Pensioner Facial Authentication, and Family Member's Biometric Authentication in case of failure of the above first three, a statement issued by the state government said.

A total of 2.66 lakh volunteers are on job for distributing the pension across the state to 61.46 lakh beneficiaries. In order to ensure a smooth process of disbursement, the state government has deployed additional 15000 welfare education assistants/Ward welfare development, secretaries. Moreover, call centres have been opened in all 13 districts across the state to monitor the process of disbursement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

