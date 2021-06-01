Left Menu

Railways loads highest ever freight of 114.8 MT in May

Indian Railways' Freight made the highest ever loading of 114.8 Metric Tonne (MT) for the month of May and earned Rs 11604.94 crores from freight loading, said Ministry of Railways on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:54 IST
Railways loads highest ever freight of 114.8 MT in May
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways' Freight made the highest ever loading of 114.8 Metric Tonne (MT) for the month of May and earned Rs 11604.94 crores from freight loading, said Ministry of Railways on Tuesday. "In May 2021 is 114.8 MT which is 9.7 per cent more than May 2019 (104.6 MT) for the same period," the official statement said.

The important items transported during May 2021 includes 54.52 million tonnes of Coal, 15.12 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 5.61 million tonnes of Foodgrains, 3.68 million tonnes of Fertilizers, 3.18 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 5.36 million tonnes of Cement (excluding clinker) and 4.2 million tonnes of Clinker. "Wagon Turn around time has seen an improvement of 26 per cent in this month. In May, 2021, wagon turn around time is registered at 4.81 days as compared to 6.46 in May 2019," the statement said.

The ministry said that a number of concessions or discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make railways freight movement very attractive. Speed of freight trains has been doubled over the last 18 months, saving costs for stakeholders, it said.

"Few zones (around four zones) have registered an average speed of freight trains even above 50 Kmph. Due to geographical conditions, certain sections offer good speed to freight trains. An average speed of 45.6 Kmph is registered in May 2021 for freight trains which are 26 per cent more as compared to 36.19 Kmph for the same period," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021