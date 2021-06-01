Total 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir allocated to States/UTs till 30 May: Gowda

Union Minister Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda today said that consistent efforts of the Government to augment domestic production resulted in a stabilised supply-demand balance of COVID treatment drugs across the country.

The Minister informed that a total of 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir was allocated to States, UTs & Central Institutions from 21st April to 30th May 2021. Production of Remdesivir has been ramped up ten times leading to enough supply than the demand. With the accelerated production, we are planning to supply up to 91 lakh vials up to the end of June, he added. He further informed that Cipla has imported 11,000 vials of 400 mg and 50,000 vials of 80 mg of Tocilizumab from April 25-May 30, 2021. In addition, MoHFW received 1002 vials of 400 mg & 50,024 vials of 80 mg via donation in May. Further, 20,000 vials of 80 mg and 1000 vials of 200 mg are likely to arrive in June, he added.

Shri Gowda informed that about 2,70,060 vials of Amphotericin B have been allocated to States/UTs & Central Institutions from 11th May to 30th May 2021. This is in addition to the supplies of 81651 vials that had been made by manufacturers to States in the first week of May.

He stated that the production, supply and stock position of other drugs used in the treatment of COVID, such as Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone, Enoxaparin, Favipiravir, Ivermectin, Dexamethasone Tablets are also being reviewed weekly. The production has been augmented and stocks are available to meet demand, he added.

Shri Gowda assured that the Government is continuously reviewing the availability of COVID 19 treatment drugs with existing and new manufacturers to enable the demand for the drug to be met.

(With Inputs from PIB)