Hailstorm damages crops in north, central Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Many parts of north and central Kashmir were hit by a heavy hailstorm on Tuesday, causing damage to agriculture and horticulture crops in the affected areas, officials said.

The hailstorm was reported from most parts of Kupwara district and some parts in adjoining Kupwara district, the officials said.

They said Khag and Chadoora areas of Budgam district were also hit by the hailstorm.

There has been some damage to agriculture and horticulture crops that are being harvested, the officials said.

The farmers in the valley are busy harvesting pea crops and cherry and strawberry these days.

The officials, however, said the exact extent of damage caused by the sudden change in the weather system can only be quantified after a field survey in the affected areas. High-speed winds and rains were witnessed in the rest of the valley, the officials said, adding data regarding damage, if any, was being collected.

