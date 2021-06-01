PM Modi condoles loss of lives in building collapse in UP's Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a building collapse incident that took place here in Varanasi and directed authorities to provide all possible support to the bereaved families.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a building collapse incident that took place here in Varanasi and directed authorities to provide all possible support to the bereaved families. After taking stock of the situation, he also instructed the officials to provide proper medical care to the injured.
In a tweet, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, informed that Prime Minister Modi inquired about the incident, assured all help, and extended condolences. "PM @narendramodi called us this morning and enquired about the building collapse in Varanasi. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and instructed us to provide all possible support to them. He also directed us to provide proper medical care to the injured," he said.
At least two people died and at least six others were injured after an old building near the Kashi Vishwanath Dham collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday morning. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM @narendramodi
- Uttar
- Narendra Modi
- PM Modi
- Modi
- Kaushal Raj Sharma
- Varanasi
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand govt directs hospitals to provide data of COVID-19 deaths daily
Uttarakhand reports its first black fungus death
Uttarakhand: Portals of Kedarnath Temple open amid strict COVID protocols
16 COVID-19 variants found active in Uttarakhand, says state health dept
COVID-19 pace slowing down in MP, Chouhan tells PM Modi