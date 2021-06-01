Vice Adm Sreekumar Nair takes over as DG Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam

Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, AVSM, NM, took over as the Director-General Naval Projects (DGNP), Visakhapatnam from Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM. Vice Admiral Nair has earlier served as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology and Systems), at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

The Flag officer was commissioned as an Electrical Officer into the Indian Navy on 17 Aug 1987 and is an alumnus of erstwhile Regional Engineering College (now NIT), Tiruchrapalli and IIT Delhi. The Flag Officer has held various important appointments in the Indian Navy including Operational, Staff and Dockyard. He has served onboard Indian Naval Ships Ranvir, Rana, Delhi and Mumbai. He has commanded the premier training establishment INS Valsura at Jamnagar. His other major ashore appointments include Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Principal Director Ship Production, Principal Director Weapon Equipment and Director of Personnel at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy), New Delhi.

The Admiral has received Nao Sena Medal (NM) in 2010 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2021 for his meritorious service.

