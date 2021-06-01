Left Menu

Measures are being taken to address constraints faced by dairy exporters: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:16 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is taking measures to address issues of dairy exporters with a view to promoting outbound shipments of the sector, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Varsha Joshi said an Investment Promotion Desk has also been established to support the dairy entrepreneurs. ''Measures are being taken for the constraints faced by the dairy exporters,'' the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement quoting Joshi.

She was speaking at a webinar organized for commemorating World Milk Day.

Speaking at the event, R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) also known as AMUL, shared constraints being faced in the exports such as market access issues in China, European Union, South Africa, and Mexico.

Sodhi also said that the high import duty charged by neighboring countries like Bangladesh (35 percent) and Pakistan (45 percent) is also an issue for exporters.

Secretary in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Atul Chaturvedi said India is Atmanirbhar in production of milk and has enough surplus produce to exports. According to Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Chairperson (Research) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, despite being the world's largest producer of milk, India remains an insignificant player in the world dairy market, with its meager share of 0.36 percent.

Joshi said India being the world's largest consumer of milk, all the major exporters of dairy products are keenly eying to enter the vast domestic market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

