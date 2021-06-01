Left Menu

Iraq's total oil exports average around 2.9 mln bpd in May – oil ministry

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:19 IST
Iraqi oil exports stood at around 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, little changed from the previous month, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals reached 2.8 million bpd in May, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

