US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; S&P 500 hovers near record highs

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:07 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, kicking off a week packed with major economic data that is expected to shed more light on the path of inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.7 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34584.19. The S&P 500 rose 12.4 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 4216.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 80.3 points, or 0.58%, to 13829.055 at the opening bell.

