Left Menu

Bodies of two Maoist cadres recovered in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Bodies of two uniformed Maoist cadres including a female cadre were recovered after an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guards (DRG) in Kondagaon district, informed Sundarraj P, the Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range on Tuesday.

ANI | Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:19 IST
Bodies of two Maoist cadres recovered in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon
Recovered Rifles (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of two uniformed Maoist cadres including a female cadre were recovered after an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guards (DRG) in Kondagaon district, informed Sundarraj P, the Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range on Tuesday. Several Maoist cadres have also been injured.

Based on information about the presence of North Kanker-Mainpur Division Coordination committee CPI Maoist cadres, along with the Rajpur-Bhandarpal-Timnar jungles, a search operation was launched on Monday (May 31) along the Kondagaon-Kanker interdistrict border region. Sundarraj informed that the exchange of fire took place between the Maoist cadres and the Kondagaon DRG near the Bhandarpal jungle on Tuesday.

"The exchange of fire lasted for about an hour, and later during the search operation, two uniformed Maoist dead bodies, including a female cadre, were recovered from the spot," he added. One SLR rifle, one .303 rifle, and three 12 bore rifles, along with huge quantities of camping and explosive materials have been recovered from the place of encounter.

Siddharth Tiwari, the Superintendent of Police, Kondagaon said, "It is believed that few more Naxal cadres could have been injured in the action. Search in the nearby area is being conducted to apprehend the Naxals who have fled from the spot during the action." Sundarraj P also mentioned that in the last couple of days, a series of search operations were being conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Special Task Force (STF), and District Reserve Guard (DRG) troops from Amabeda, Iragaon, Dhanora, and Kanker to apprehend the North Kanker-Mainpur Division Coordination committee CPI Maoist cadres moving around Kondagaon-Kanker inter-district border area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021