Stocks open higher on Wall Street; AMC jumps on stock sale

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, getting June off to a strong start as traders returned from the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 was up 0.4 per cent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday with an assist from several Big Tech companies. The benchmark index is coming off its fourth straight monthly gain. Energy companies were also among the leaders as the price of crude oil jumped 3.3 per cent. Movie theater operator AMC surged 12 per cent after announcing a stock sale. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63 per cent. European markets were also higher.

