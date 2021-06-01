Left Menu

Stocks open higher on Wall Street; AMC jumps on stock sale

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, getting June off to a strong start as traders returned from the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. The SP 500 was up 0.4 per cent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday with an assist from several Big Tech companies.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:43 IST
Stocks open higher on Wall Street; AMC jumps on stock sale
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, getting June off to a strong start as traders returned from the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 was up 0.4 per cent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday with an assist from several Big Tech companies. The benchmark index is coming off its fourth straight monthly gain. Energy companies were also among the leaders as the price of crude oil jumped 3.3 per cent. Movie theater operator AMC surged 12 per cent after announcing a stock sale. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63 per cent. European markets were also higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021