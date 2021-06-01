Left Menu

Out to catch crabs, woman dragged away by tiger in Sunderbans

PTI | Gosaba | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:40 IST
Out to catch crabs, woman dragged away by tiger in Sunderbans
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman was dragged away by a tiger into the forest in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday when she was out with her husband to catch crabs, officials said.

Bhagabati Mondal, a resident of Chargheri in Gosaba in the Sunderbans, went to catch crabs at nearby Kalichak forest early morning, they said.

She was with her husband Atin Mondal and neighbor Sabita Mondal.

Around 7.30 am, a tiger jumped on Bhagabati and took her away to the forest, officials said.

The other two couldn't save her and came back to the village, they said.

Forest officials along with villagers were trying to recover her body.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021