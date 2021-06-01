Out to catch crabs, woman dragged away by tiger in Sunderbans
A 40-year-old woman was dragged away by a tiger into the forest in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday when she was out with her husband to catch crabs, officials said.
Bhagabati Mondal, a resident of Chargheri in Gosaba in the Sunderbans, went to catch crabs at nearby Kalichak forest early morning, they said.
She was with her husband Atin Mondal and neighbor Sabita Mondal.
Around 7.30 am, a tiger jumped on Bhagabati and took her away to the forest, officials said.
The other two couldn't save her and came back to the village, they said.
Forest officials along with villagers were trying to recover her body.
She is survived by her husband and two daughters.
