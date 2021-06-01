Left Menu

Telangana registers 2,493 fresh COVID cases

Telangana has registered 2,493 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 15 deaths on Tuesday, a report given by the State Health Department revealed.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:31 IST
Telangana registers 2,493 fresh COVID cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana has registered 2,493 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 15 deaths on Tuesday, a report given by the State Health Department revealed. A total of 3308 people have also recovered in the state for the day.

These numbers have added up to make the cumulative count of Covid positive cases in the state to be 5,80,844, while the cumulative number of discharges were recorded to be 5,44,294, as of June 1. The state has also witnessed 3296 cumulative Covid deaths.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 33,254, as per the report. The fatality rate of the state is 0.56 per cent, while the recovery rate of the state is pretty high- 93.70 per cent.

Telangana has also conducted 94189 Covid tests on June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021