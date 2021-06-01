U.S. gives Chevron new license to wind down Venezuela activities by Dec. 1

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new license to Chevron Corp, giving it until Dec. 1 to wind down its joint ventures in Venezuela.

The license also applies to Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, GE company Baker Hughes and Weatherford International. The previous license authorized the wind down of Venezuela activities until June 3.

