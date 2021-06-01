Elderly man killed by elephant in Uttarakhand
PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A 74-year-old man was killed after being assaulted by an elephant in Kotdwar range of Lansdowne forest division on Tuesday.
Shivdutt Joshi (74) was attacked by the pachyderm when he along with his wife Leela Devi and others had gone to the forests of Sigaddi to collect fodder, Lansdowne DFO Dipak Singh said.
Advertisement
The residents of Jaidevpur Sigaddi from where Joshi hailed informed the forest department officials about the incident.
They rushed Joshi to the Base Hospital in Kotdwar where he was declared dead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire understanding of Feb 25 between India and Pak being followed by both sides in letter and spirit: Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
Wife of soldier killed in Pulwama joins Army; Lt Gen Joshi puts stars on her shoulders
No violation of ceasefire understanding along LoC by India and Pakistan since Feb 25: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
Karnataka CM post not vacant, no leadership change: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Wife of officer killed in Pulwama joins Army; Lt Gen Joshi puts stars on her shoulders