Elderly man killed by elephant in Uttarakhand

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 74-year-old man was killed after being assaulted by an elephant in Kotdwar range of Lansdowne forest division on Tuesday.

Shivdutt Joshi (74) was attacked by the pachyderm when he along with his wife Leela Devi and others had gone to the forests of Sigaddi to collect fodder, Lansdowne DFO Dipak Singh said.

The residents of Jaidevpur Sigaddi from where Joshi hailed informed the forest department officials about the incident.

They rushed Joshi to the Base Hospital in Kotdwar where he was declared dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

