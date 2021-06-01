Left Menu

ISC Class 12 exams cancelled, decision on compiling results yet to be taken

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday informed that the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations of Class 12 have been cancelled.

Updated: 01-06-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:18 IST
Representative Image.
  Country:
  India

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday informed that the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations of Class 12 have been cancelled. Speaking to ANI, Dr G Immanuel, Chairman, Council for CISCE said, "Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations (Class 12) have been cancelled. The final decision on compiling results is yet to be taken."

Earlier, the Central government decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders. The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. After which Jharkhand unit of Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) welcomes CBSE decision to cancel class 12th board exam in the view of COVID-19.

Jharkhand state president Alok Dubey said that the Association has been demanding from CBSE and Union Education minister for this for six months. Now that the decision has been taken to cancel the 12th exam, the association heartily welcomes and thanks to the ministry and CBSE. "Students were going through mental distress for last 15 months. A great proportion of students were not prepared for exams. This decision was quite necessary for them. During this pandemic, schools remained closed which affected study and academic sessions greatly." Said, Dubey.

The Centre informed that llike last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive. (ANI)

