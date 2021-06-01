Left Menu

U.S. envoy to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kenya to discuss dam, other issues -State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, is traveling to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kenya this week, the State Department said on Tuesday.

From May 31 to June 6, Feltman planned to meet with senior officials "to discuss cooperative approaches to supporting a stable and prosperous Horn of Africa, including a resolution of the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that is acceptable to all parties," it said.

