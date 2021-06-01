Agriculture key for self-reliant, digital India: Tomar

The dream of a self-reliant and digital India will only be realised by taking along the farm sector, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday. The ministry has taken concrete steps for digitisation of the agriculture sector. Tomar was speaking during a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony of the agriculture ministry with four institutions, an official statement said. These institutions are -- Patanjali Organic Research Institute, Amazon Web Services (AWS), ESRI India Pvt Ltd, and Agribazar India Pvt. Ltd. The MoUs have been signed with these organisations for pilot project of using Kisan Database as Aadhaar within a period of one year.

The agreement with ESRI is for setting up and launching of 'National Agriculture Geo Hub'. The MoU with Amazon Web Services is for creation of digital services and innovation ecosystem linked with digital agriculture in the agricultural value chain. The agreement with Agribazar is for collaborating with Department of Agriculture for pilot project in three states (Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan) to promote digital agriculture. An MoU has been signed with Patanjali for agricultural management and farmer service in three districts (Haridwar- Uttarakhand, Hamirpur- Uttar Pradesh and Moraina- Madhya Pradesh).

