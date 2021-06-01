Left Menu

Canopy sticks to profit vow despite revenue miss

While the company is "a little concerned" that the lockdowns, especially in Canada, might also hold back growth in the current quarter, Klein said the company was still on track to be profitable by the end of its current fiscal year. "The way it looks, there will be sequential improvement (in adjusted EBITDA) throughout the year," Klein said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:37 IST
Canopy sticks to profit vow despite revenue miss

Canopy Growth Corp's chief executive reassured investors that the world's most valuable pot producer is on track to be profitable within a year, shrugging off a slightly weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter performance. The company - which sells a range of products from dried flowers to gummies, to chocolates and drinks mixed with weed - posted a near 38% surge in revenue to C$148.4 million in the quarter but missed estimates of C$151.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company's revenue growth was subdued by a fresh round of COVID-19 related lockdowns in Canada and Germany, Canopy's CEO David Klein told Reuters in an interview. While the company is "a little concerned" that the lockdowns, especially in Canada, might also hold back growth in the current quarter, Klein said the company was still on track to be profitable by the end of its current fiscal year.

"The way it looks, there will be sequential improvement (in adjusted EBITDA) throughout the year," Klein said. A host of cost-cutting through last year helped Canopy narrow its quarterly adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to C$94 million from C$102 million.

"You have a company that is building on revenue growth success ... and a lot of their strategic initiatives are paying off when it comes to the brands they have in their portfolio," Global X analyst Andrew Little said. Global X, which owns about 600,000 Canopy Growth shares, runs a cannabis focused ETF.

Klien said the focus was now firmly on the U.S. market, where expectations were rising for federal marijuana reform. "We're very happy with our portfolio in Canada and with the ability of that portfolio to travel to the U.S. ... wouldn't see us doing much more in the way of M&A in Canada", Klein said on a post-earnings call. ($1 = 1.2044 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021