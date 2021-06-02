Left Menu

Andhra: Child dies of rare blood disease soon after mother applies for mercy killing

A nine-year-old boy died of a rare blood disease just within two hours after his mother had applied for his mercy killing in court on Tuesday, said police sources.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-06-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 08:41 IST
Andhra: Child dies of rare blood disease soon after mother applies for mercy killing
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old boy died of a rare blood disease just within two hours after his mother had applied for his mercy killing in court on Tuesday, said police sources. The couple's nine-year-old son Harshavardhan was detected with a rare blood disease. The family lives in Birjepalli village in Chowdepalli Mandal of Chittoor district.

When Harshavardhan was four years old, the poor couple got to know that their son had a rare disease related to blood. Despite receiving treatment his health did not improve. The couple also had to seek loans of Rs 4 lakh for the treatment, police sources added. With no choice left to them, Aruna made an application to Punganur Court on Tuesday requesting either the government should take care of her son or the court should allow for his mercy killing, they said.

Unfortunately, hardly within two hours of filing the plea, the boy breathed his last on the way to the village from the court. (ANI)

Also Read: Heavy rainfall likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, other states

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021