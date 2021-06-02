Left Menu

Teen stabbed to death in Delhi's Madangir, 2 held

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 19-year-old in the Madangir area of the national capital on Tuesday, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 10:55 IST
Teen stabbed to death in Delhi's Madangir, 2 held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 19-year-old in the Madangir area of the national capital on Tuesday, police said. According to police, information about a scuffle at Bhumiya chowk, Madangir was received on Tuesday night around 9.30 pm. In this scuffle, Kunal (19), a resident of Madangir suffered stab injuries and was declared brought dead upon at the nearby private hospital where he was rushed.

After a search police apprehended two suspects and investigation revealed that Kunal was murdered on personal enmity. A case of murder has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar Police station. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021