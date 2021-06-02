Left Menu

Three drown in water tank in Andhra's Kadapa

A minor boy and two youth accidentally fell in the water tank and died on Tuesday here in the Kadapa district.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-06-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 11:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A minor boy and two youth accidentally fell in the water tank and died on Tuesday here in the Kadapa district. The police said that this mishap took place on Tuesday noon at Pullareddy Palle village, Pullampeta Mandal of Kadapa district.

The deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Shiva Shankar, Venkatadri and 12-year-old Rishi. Pullampeta sub-inspector Pratap Reddy informed the media that "At around 2 pm, three youths accidentally fell in a pond near Pullareddy Palle village. They were trying to see how deep the pond was, accidentally slipped and fell in the pond. All of them are from the SC colony of the village. Two of them are 21 years old, studying B Pharmacy, one at Guntur and the other at Madanapalle. The third one is a 12-year-old boy."

Pratap Reddy further informed that their bodies are brought out with the help of locals and have been sent to Rajampet Government General Hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

