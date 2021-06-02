Gujarat: Elderly man mauled to death by leopard in Bhavnagar
A 70-year-old man was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Wednesday, a forest department official said. The incident took place in Padhiyarka village under Mahuva range of the Shetrunji wildlife division in Greater Gir area, Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife, Junagadh, Dushyant Vasavada said. The village sarpanch informed the beat guard about the incident around 6.20 am.
- Country:
- India
A 70-year-old man was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Wednesday, a forest department official said.
The incident took place in Padhiyarka village under Mahuva range of the Shetrunji wildlife division in Greater Gir area, Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Junagadh, Dushyant Vasavada said.
''The village sarpanch informed the beat guard about the incident around 6.20 am. The body of Bhanabhai Baraiya was found in a plantation area. Cages have been put up to trap the leopard,'' he said.
There have been several cases of human-animal conflict in forested areas of Gujarat in the recent past.
Between 2015 and 2019, leopards attacked 718 people in different parts of the state, and out of them, 67 died, the government told the state Assembly in March this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Shah speaks to CMs of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator
Cyclone Tauktae: 3 dead in Gujarat; CM Rupani holds meeting to review situation
Cyclone fury leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 7 dead
Maruti Suzuki sets up multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Gujarat
DoT permits intra-circle roaming in cyclone-hit districts of Gujarat, M'rashtra, Goa