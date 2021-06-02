Left Menu

MP: Tiger carcass found in Pench; territorial fight suspected

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 02-06-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 12:43 IST
MP: Tiger carcass found in Pench; territorial fight suspected
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve and forest officials suspect it to be a case of a territorial fight between two felines.

A patrolling team spotted the carcass on Tuesday in the Ghatkohka buffer forest area of the tiger reserve, Pench National Park's field director Vikram Singh Parihar said in a press release.

Senior officials and experts rushed to the spot and examined the carcass, he said, adding that all body parts were found intact.

A dog squad was also sent to the spot, but no evidence of any illegal activity was found, Parihar said.

The animal's viscera was collected and sent for a forensic examination, he added.

The tiger reserve's deputy director, M B Sirsiya, told PTI that the feline, aged between 12 and 14 years, apparently died eight to 10 days back as the carcass was highly decomposed.

''An examination of the spot indicated that the tiger might have died following a conflict with another tiger, but the exact cause of the death will be ascertained only after the forensic examination,'' he said.

After the autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Parihar said.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, and Panna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021