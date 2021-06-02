Left Menu

European stocks hover near record high as oil shares bounce

European stocks inched toward record levels on Wednesday, helped by energy and consumer stocks, while strong economic data from U.S. and Europe buoyed investor sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% in early trading, after touching a record high in the previous session.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 12:53 IST
European stocks hover near record high as oil shares bounce
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European stocks inched toward record levels on Wednesday, helped by energy and consumer stocks, while strong economic data from U.S. and Europe buoyed investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% in early trading, after touching a record high in the previous session. A strong expansion in U.S. and European factory activity in May lifted world shares to record highs on Tuesday, with investors looking to U.S. jobs data on Friday for confirmation of a solid recovery in the world's largest economy.

Oil and gas stocks rose 1.1% to lead sectoral gains in Europe as crude prices extended gains after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously bring back oil supply to the markets in June and July. Swedish truckmaker Volvo rose 2.7% as its board is proposing that the proceeds from the sale of UD Trucks be distributed to shareholders.

Danish luxury TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen jumped 11.9% after providing an upbeat earnings forecast for full-year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021