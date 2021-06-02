Left Menu

Iran nuclear deal parties to meet to wrap up latest round of talks

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:31 IST
Iran nuclear deal parties to meet to wrap up latest round of talks
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Austria

The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the European Union announced, as diplomats said the meeting will wrap up the latest round of talks on reviving the deal and adjourn discussions for at least a week.

A statement issued by the European Union, which is chairing the talks and leading shuttle diplomacy between Iran and the United States, did not say what time the meeting would take place. One delegate said it would be in the early evening

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021