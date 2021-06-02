Saudi stock market says trading ''suspended temporarily''

Saudi Arabia's key stock market suspended trading Wednesday over what is referred to as a technical glitch, without elaborating.

Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix the problem. The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country's oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Aramco is one of the world's top-valued companies.

