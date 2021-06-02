Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:15 IST
Saudi stock market says trading resumes after brief glitch
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Saudi Arabia's key stock market briefly suspended trading Wednesday over what is referred to as a technical glitch, restoring its services in about a half hours without elaborating.

Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix the problem. Tadawul later said trading had resumed.

The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country's oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Aramco is one of the world's top-valued companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

