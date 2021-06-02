APM Terminals Pipavav resumes container operations

Left Menu

The gate operations for export and import dry containers resumed in a controlled manner while live reefer is permitted without any restriction, the port said. The power and communication networks were severely impacted since the cyclone hit the port on May 18 and to ensure that customers are not impacted, the port immediately arranged for an alternate power source to commence the operation at the earliest, it said.

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@APMTerminals)
APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port) has resumed container operations on Tuesday, with the port berthing Transworld Group's SSL Brahmaputra, the company said on Wednesday.

The container operations were suspended at the port on May 18 following cyclone 'Tauktae' and the subsequent power outage due to the cyclone.

Although operations have resumed, the port is still not on the public utility power grid (GETCO) and is expected to recover steadily over the coming weeks, a release said.

Repairs are being done in anticipation of the monsoon season and complete port recovery will take up to three months, it added.

"We are making every possible effort to ensure that our customers have the least impact on their operations. Our proactive preparations ensured that we had minimal impact and all our employees remained safe during and after the cyclone," said Jakob Friis Sorenson, Managing Director at APM Terminals Pipavav.

On the landside operations, rail container operations were resumed from May 22 followed by fertilizer rake loading that began from May 25 onwards.

Partial non-container operations resumed with effect from May 26 and dry cargo vessels started from May 29 onwards. The gate operations for export and import dry containers resumed in a controlled manner while live reefer is permitted without any restriction, the port said.

The power and communication networks were severely impacted since the cyclone hit the port on May 18 and to ensure that customers are not impacted, the port immediately arranged for an alternate power source to commence the operation at the earliest, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

