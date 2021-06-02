Left Menu

Leibovitz photo fronts memoir by business leader Indra Nooyi

After decades of photographing rock stars, movie stars and heads of state, Annie Leibovitz has added a business leader to her portfolio Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:50 IST
After decades of photographing rock stars, movie stars and heads of state, Annie Leibovitz has added a business leader to her portfolio: Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. Leibovitz's shot of a stylish but relatively casual Nooyi, wearing a dark sweater and pants, will appear on the cover of Nooyi's memoir “My Life in Full,” scheduled to come out Sept. 28.

Nooyi is expected to write about her childhood in India, her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University's business school and how she became the rare woman and person of color to reach the highest levels of corporate power.

She worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018. “It is not so much that Indra is a CEO but it is who she is,'' Leibovitz said in a statement Wednesday. ''I have always been interested in what someone does. Indra has paved the way for so many women in business. As a mother, I would like my three daughters to read her memoir.”

