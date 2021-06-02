A 500-bed COVID Care Hospital set up by DRDO in Haldwani inaugurated

A 500-bed COVID Care Hospital set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Haldwani was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Tirath Singh Rawat on June 02, 2021. This facility comprises 375 oxygen beds and 125 ICU beds with ventilators. With 100 per cent power backup, it is centrally air-conditioned for all weather conditions. Pathology laboratory, Pharmacy, X-Ray and ECG etc. are an inherent part of the facility. The Centre will become fully operational from June 03, 2021.

A control centre with Wi-Fi, CCTVs and helpline number has also been established for proper monitoring and hospital management through modern system software. Doctors and nursing staff to run the facility would be provided by co-located Government Medical College, Haldwani.

This hospital, which has been built in 21 days, is the result of the efforts of the workforce of 350 persons who worked relentlessly round the clock under adverse weather conditions. This time-bound challenging task involved coordination among various government agencies and arranging a mammoth quantity of stores amidst countrywide lockdown. Ample measures have been taken in the design and functioning of the hospital to meet any unforeseen challenges in future. Mandatory fire safety norms have been ensured with fire detection alarm system, fire hydrants, and fire-fighting equipment.

In the present COVID situation, this COVID Care Centre will be an invaluable asset for the people of Uttarakhand, providing timely essential medical care during the pandemic. It has been dedicated and named after late General Bipin Chandra Joshi who belonged to Uttarakhand and was the 17th Chief of the Indian Army.

Member of Parliament Dr Ajay Bhatt, Minister in Uttarakhand Government Shri Bansidhar Bhagat, Leader of Opposition, Uttarakhand Dr Indira Hridayesh and senior officials of DRDO& state government were present on the occasion.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has lauded DRDO for its continuous timely assistance during this pandemic. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the relentless efforts of the team involved in the task and thanked the Uttarakhand Government for the support.

