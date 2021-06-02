Left Menu

Serba Dinamik shareholder EPF concerned about audit issues surrounding firm

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:17 IST
Serba Dinamik Holdings' shareholder Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is concerned about issues surrounding the oil and gas services firm, EPF said in a statement.

The fund said also it is engaging with Serba Dinamik, in response to a query about audit issues flagged by the company's auditor KPMG. "The EPF's priority is to safeguard members' interest by ensuring that our investee companies adhere to the highest level of transparency and corporate governance," it said.

