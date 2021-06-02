Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Maldives on cooperation in Sustainable Urban Development

The MoU will promote strong, deep and long-term bilateral cooperation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:21 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Maldives on cooperation in Sustainable Urban Development
The MoU comes into effect on the date of signing by the two contracting parties i.e. 20th February 2021 and will remain in force for an indefinite period. Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India and Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, Government of Maldives on cooperation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development. The MoU was signed in February 2021.

A Joint Working Group (JWG) will be constituted to strategize and implement programmes on cooperation under the framework of the MoU. The Joint Working Group will meet once a year, alternately in the Maldives and in India.

Benefits:

The MoU will promote strong, deep and long-term bilateral cooperation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development between the two countries.The MoU is expected to create employment in the areas of sustainable urban development including Urban Planning, Smart Cities Development, Solid waste management, Affordable housing, Urban Green Mobility, Urban Mass Rapid Transport, Smart Cities Development.

Details:

The MoU comes into effect on the date of signing by the two contracting parties i.e. 20th February 2021 and will remain in force for an indefinite period.

The objectives of the MoU are to facilitate and strengthen India-Maldives technical cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development including Urban Planning, Smart Cities Development, Solid waste management, Affordable housing, Urban Green Mobility, Urban Mass Rapid Transport, smart cities development and any other related area mutually agreed by contracting parties.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021