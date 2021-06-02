Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Argentine on cooperation in Mineral Resources

The MoU will provide an institutional mechanism for cooperation in the field of Mineral Resources.

Updated: 02-06-2021 16:31 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Argentine on cooperation in Mineral Resources
Image Credit: Twitter (@BarrickGold)
  Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed between the Ministry of Mines, Government of India and the Secretariat of Mining Policy of the Ministry of Productive Development of the Argentine Republic.

The MoU will provide an institutional mechanism for cooperation in the field of Mineral Resources.

The objectives of the MoU are to strengthen the activities involved like cooperation for encouraging minerals exploration and development, including extraction, mining and beneficiation of lithium; possibilities of forming joint venture in the field of base metals, critical and strategic minerals for mutual benefit; exchange of technical and scientific information and interchange of ideas and knowledge; training and capacity building; and promotion of investment and development in the area of mining activities would serve the objective of innovation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

