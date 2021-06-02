Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Germany to speed up wind and solar energy expansion - draft

The move comes after Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in April that Chancellor Angela Merkel's government had failed to set out how to cut carbon emissions beyond 2030 after plaintiffs challenged a 2019 climate law.

The German government plans to speed up the expansion of wind and solar energy by 2030 as part of its climate protection programme, a draft law seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. The new plan aims to expand onshore wind energy production to 95 gigawatts by 2030 from 71 GW and solar energy to 150 GW from 100 GW, the draft showed.

The climate protection programme also envisages funding of around 7.8 billion euros ($9.5 billion) for next year and will increase by 2.5 billion euros funds for building refurbishment for 2022. The move comes after Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in April that Chancellor Angela Merkel's government had failed to set out how to cut carbon emissions beyond 2030 after plaintiffs challenged a 2019 climate law. ($1 = 0.8215 euros)

