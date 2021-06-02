Cabinet approves Model Tenancy Act for circulation to all States/UT

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Model Tenancy Act for circulation to all States / Union Territories for adaptation by way of enacting fresh legislation or amending existing rental laws suitably.

It will help overhaul the legal framework with respect to rental housing across the country, which would help spur its overall growth.

The Model Tenancy Act aims at creating a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive rental housing market in the country. It will enable the creation of adequate rental housing stock for all the income groups thereby addressing the issue of homelessness. Model Tenancy Act will enable institutionalisation of rental housing by gradually shifting it towards the formal market.

The Model Tenancy Act will facilitate the unlocking of vacant houses for rental housing purposes. It is expected to give a fillip to private participation in rental housing as a business model for addressing the huge housing shortage.

(With Inputs from PIB)