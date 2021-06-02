Left Menu

Even after Madoff's death, work to unwind epic fraud goes on

Epic Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff is dead. Our work goes on.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:27 IST
Even after Madoff's death, work to unwind epic fraud goes on
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Epic Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff is dead. But the effort to untangle his web of deceit lives on.

More than 12 years after Madoff confessed to running one of the biggest financial frauds in Wall Street history, a team of lawyers is still at work on a sprawling effort to recover money for the thousands of victims of his scam.

Their labors, which have already secured USD 14.5 billion of the estimated USD 17.5 billion investors put into Madoff's sham investment business, didn't cease with the financier's death in prison in April.

Ongoing litigation by Irving Picard, a court-appointed trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L Madoff Investment Securities, and his chief counsel, David Sheehan, could potentially pull in billions of dollars more.

"You don't like to see anyone die. But in this case, it wasn't going to have any impact on what we're doing," Picard told The Associated Press. "Our work goes on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021