Left Menu

Monsoon onset in Kerala likely tomorrow, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala likely from Thursday as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:29 IST
Monsoon onset in Kerala likely tomorrow, says IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala likely from Thursday as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state. "The spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened," it said in a statement.

There is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea, which will further enhance rainfall activity over Kerala during the next 24-hours. "Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period," it said. Moreover, isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds very likely over parts of Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India during next 3-4 days.

Earlier, a senior IMD official had informed that the monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on June 3, and heatwave conditions are not likely over the country this year due to cyclones. "Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala by June 3. Due to this, heavy rainfall is expected on June 2-3," RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD had told ANI.

The normal date for the onset of monsoon in Kerala is June 1. Jenamani also spoke about the weather conditions in the wake of two cyclones - Tauktae and Yaas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021