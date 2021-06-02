CESL inks pact with CLASP for deploying energy efficiency technologies

State-owned CESL on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with non-profit organisation CLASP for the deployment of high-quality energy efficiency technologies.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

It has signed the MoU with the US-headquartered CLASP for the deployment of high-quality energy efficiency technologies, according to a statement.

Both entities will set up a monitoring and quality assurance cell for products used in decentralised solar power generation, home-based energy efficient appliances, and other products.

Under this partnership, protocols, testing, and evaluation mechanisms will be defined for the products being offered through CESL's business units.

Mahua Acharya, CEO & MD, CESL, said that with the MoU, it will be able to enhance the quality and delivery of energy-efficient products, bringing new solutions such as battery-based energy storage, Internet of Things, for last mile communities where it works.

''We intend to maximise India's sustainability efforts by working in convergence with diverse stakeholders and accelerate the impact of our initiatives,'' Acharya said.

CESL and CLASP will develop policy and strategy to promote energy efficient technologies in urban and rural marketplaces, in addition to supporting CESL deploy energy efficient products in weak and off-grid areas.

CESL is focused on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy. CLASP works on collaborative efforts to mitigate climate change and expand access to clean energy, through appliance energy performance and quality.

