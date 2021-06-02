Left Menu

Wage dispute at South Africa's Eskom to go to mediator

Wage talks began with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), and Solidarity last month, with unions demanding above-inflation increases. "Eskom, which relies on taxpayer cash bailouts to maintain its going concern status, has clearly demonstrated these demands are unaffordable," Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha told Reuters.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:45 IST
Wage dispute at South Africa's Eskom to go to mediator
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Eskom_SA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom has triggered a dispute process with unions over pay, leaving a government-affiliated mediator to try to forge an agreement and avert potential disruption to power supplies.

A previous wage dispute in 2018 led to electricity supply interruptions and Eskom, which produces the vast majority of the power in Africa's most industrialized nation, has warned the same could happen again. Wage talks began with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), and Solidarity last month, with unions demanding above-inflation increases.

"Eskom, which relies on taxpayer cash bailouts to maintain its going concern status, has clearly demonstrated these demands are unaffordable," Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha told Reuters. Eskom said it made a final offer of a 1.5% increase in basic salaries, which unions rejected.

"We view that as a declaration of war. Eskom is refusing to bargain," said NUM energy sector coordinator Khangela Baloyi. The offer is below current inflation levels of 4.4%. Unions argue their demands are affordable and workers should not bear the brunt of Eskom's debt burden.

"They have got money for looting but they have no money for workers' wages," said NUMSA spokeswomen Phakamile Hlubi-Majola The dispute is now expected to go to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA).

Eskom, which is choking under more than 460 billion rand ($32 billion) of debt, imposes regular power cuts as it grapples with repeated faults at its ailing coal-fired power stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021