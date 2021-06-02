Rising crude oil prices may impact margins of oil marketing companies: ICRA

The surge in international crude oil price could have a mixed impact on oil public sector companies, and an improvement in the refining margins is expected due to increasing demand, but marketing margins may be compressed, ICRA said Wednesday.

''Unless the Centre and state governments cut the excise and VAT (value-added tax) rates, public sector oil marketing companies would be constrained in passing on further price hikes in the retail market,'' it said in a note.

Advertisement

Oil prices have hit a two-year-high level with Brent breaching the USD 70 per barrel mark, owing to vaccination-led optimism on fuel demand as the summer driving season of the US commences.

Additionally, inventory levels have been lower than their 5 years' averages even as OPEC+ reaffirmed its current plan to gradually increase production in July by 8,40,000 barrels a day. A robust recovery in the US and Europe have provided a boost to the prices, despite the prospect of more supply from Iran should a nuclear deal be revived.

ICRA Group Head and Senior Vice-President Sabyasachi Majumdar said, ''The impact of the crude oil price surge on oil public sector companies is expected to be mixed. An improvement in the gross refining margins (GRMs) is expected owing to increasing demand.'' He, however, added that with the retail auto fuel prices already at historic highs, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) may be forced to cut the marketing margins.

The central and state taxes make up for about 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 54 per cent of diesel.

The Centre levies Rs 32.90 a litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 per litre on diesel.

''Unless the Centre and state governments cut the excise and VAT rates, PSU OMC would be constrained in passing on further price hikes in the retail market.

''This is owing to the already high prices and a backlash from consumers. Accordingly, the marketing margins of PSU oil marketing companies may be adversely impacted,'' he said.

ICRA said crude price rise could be reversed as the US and Iran are negotiating a deal to restore the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement, post which Tehran plans to rapidly increase its crude oil production.

However, OPEC+ anticipates that crude oil demand could surpass 99 million barrels per day (mbd) by the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021 which could accommodate the return of Iranian barrels.

''OPEC+ predicts oil demand to grow by about 6 mbd in 2021 to an average of 96.5 mbd in 2021, an increase of 6.6 per cent over 2020,'' it said. ''Additionally, Western oil companies are under increasing pressure to comply with climate goals and cut emissions which could increase capital costs and constraints production going forward.'' A rapidly accelerated energy transition as demanded by a variety of stakeholders will require Western companies to shift businesses away from oil production. With supply in check from Western oil companies, OPEC+ could see new space to increase production while maintaining oil prices at relatively high levels.

Additionally domestic consumption of petrol and diesel de-grew in April and May owing to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 and lockdowns imposed by several states.

Accordingly, Asian refinery margins had also declined in May 2021 owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections and the consequent slump in fuel demand. However, margins have started strengthening and are expected to improve further as an increasing proportion of the population is vaccinated and fuel demand recovers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)