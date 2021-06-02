Left Menu

Telangana to undertake digital survey of agricultural lands

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:25 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana government has decided to undertake a digital survey of agricultural lands in the state.

A pilot project in this regard will begin from June 11, an official release from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office said on Wednesday.

Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to select 27 villages across the state, of which three villages should be selected from the Gajwel constituency and the remaining 24 villages should be selected from 24 districts, it said.

''The Government intends to conduct a digital survey of the agricultural lands in the State and identify their coordinates so that the lands of the rightful owners can be protected on a permanent basis,'' the release quoted Rao as saying.

The CM instructed officials to focus in the pilot project on villages where there were no land disputes and proceed to places where a mixture of forest and government lands is present.

