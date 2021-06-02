Left Menu

Mandaviya inaugurates oxygen plant at Deendayal Port Trust hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:54 IST
Mandaviya inaugurates oxygen plant at Deendayal Port Trust hospital
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday inaugurated an oxygen plant and firefighting system at Deendayal Port Trust hospital, an official statement said.

The plant will ensure 24x7 oxygen supply to the hospital and will be beneficial for the DPT staff and people in the locality, it added.

The oxygen unit can generate 20,000 litres of oxygen per hour at 5-6 bar pressure, the statement said.

Mandaviya, the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, appreciated the port team and all stakeholders for completing the work of the oxygen plant in just 20 days.

Deendayal Port is the first port among all major ports to install and commission such an oxygen generation unit in this pandemic scenario, according to the statement. The modern firefighting system is installed at the Port Colony Hospital with standard features of fire alarm system, smoke detection system and fire sprinkler system in the wards and rooms of the hospital, auto start flow switch panel, fire extinguishers etc, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

