US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher at open as investors bide time until key economic reports

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday ahead of closely watched economic data this week, while the latest leg of a surge in so-called "meme stocks" stood out in early moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.3 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34614.62. The S&P 500 rose 4.8 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 4206.82​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 6.8 points, or 0.05%, to 13743.242 at the opening bell.

