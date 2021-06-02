COVID-19: TNAU employees donate Rs 2 crore to CMPRF
PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has donated Rs 2 crore as a contribution from the employees, to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.
TNAU Vice-chancellor Dr N Kumar handed over the cheque for the amount, which was voluntary contribution of employees' two-day salary, to Chief Minister M K Stalin recently to support the government's efforts in fighting the Covid pandemic, a TNAU release said on Wednesday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU
- TNAU
- N Kumar
- Stalin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Concern over 'chemsex' grows as COVID-19 shuts Thailand's LGBT+ bars
US says it will keep providing assistance to India in fight against COVID
Taiwan says it is in talks for COVID-19 vaccines from U.S.
China reports 22 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier
Japan's economy slumps more than expected as COVID-19 hits consumption