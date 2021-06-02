COVID-19: TNAU employees donate Rs 2 crore to CMPRF

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has donated Rs 2 crore as a contribution from the employees, to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

TNAU Vice-chancellor Dr N Kumar handed over the cheque for the amount, which was voluntary contribution of employees' two-day salary, to Chief Minister M K Stalin recently to support the government's efforts in fighting the Covid pandemic, a TNAU release said on Wednesday.

