GCMMF MD RS Sodhi unanimously elected to IDF Board
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd GCMMF Managing Director RS Sodhi was unanimously elected to the Board of International Dairy Federation IDF on Wednesday. Sodhi was elected during the IDF General Assembly.Indian National Committee of India had nominated Sodhis name to the IDF which unanimously accepted it, said National Dairy Development Board NDDB in a statement.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) Managing Director RS Sodhi was unanimously elected to the Board of International Dairy Federation (IDF) on Wednesday. Sodhi was elected during the IDF General Assembly.
Indian National Committee of India had nominated Sodhi's name to the IDF which unanimously accepted it, said National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in a statement. "It is an honour for me to represent the world's largest milk producing country and contribute to promoting Sustainable Goals of dairying and also meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,'' the statement quoted Sodhi as saying. Sodhi has 39 years of rich experience with GCMMF that markets under the Amul brand. He took over as the managing director of GCMMF in 2010.
IDF is an international non-governmental, non-profit association that has the vision to help nourish the world with safe and sustainable dairy.
IDF members are National Committees generally constituted by dairy organisations in each country. The National Committee represents its country. India is represented by the National Committee (INC) of the IDF. The Secretary (ADF), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is the President of the INC-IDF and NDDB, as its Secretariat, coordinates its activities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GCMMF
- Dairying
- IDF General Assembly
- Sodhi
- NDDB
- Ministry of Fisheries
- Sustainable Goals
- Amul
- Indian National Committee of India
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd
- National Dairy Development Board
- The National Committee
- United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
- India
- National Committee (INC
- Animal Husbandry
- Board of International Dairy Federation
- National Committees
ALSO READ
US says it will keep providing assistance to India in fight against COVID
NY-based social activist leading efforts to send oxygen concentrators to India
Indian-American pleads guilty to wire fraud and identity theft
Indian-Americans rally in support of Israel in Chicago
NY-based social activist leading efforts to send oxygen concentrators to India