GCMMF MD RS Sodhi unanimously elected to IDF Board

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd GCMMF Managing Director RS Sodhi was unanimously elected to the Board of International Dairy Federation IDF on Wednesday. Sodhi was elected during the IDF General Assembly.Indian National Committee of India had nominated Sodhis name to the IDF which unanimously accepted it, said National Dairy Development Board NDDB in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:33 IST
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) Managing Director RS Sodhi was unanimously elected to the Board of International Dairy Federation (IDF) on Wednesday. Sodhi was elected during the IDF General Assembly.

Indian National Committee of India had nominated Sodhi's name to the IDF which unanimously accepted it, said National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in a statement. "It is an honour for me to represent the world's largest milk producing country and contribute to promoting Sustainable Goals of dairying and also meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,'' the statement quoted Sodhi as saying. Sodhi has 39 years of rich experience with GCMMF that markets under the Amul brand. He took over as the managing director of GCMMF in 2010.

IDF is an international non-governmental, non-profit association that has the vision to help nourish the world with safe and sustainable dairy.

IDF members are National Committees generally constituted by dairy organisations in each country. The National Committee represents its country. India is represented by the National Committee (INC) of the IDF. The Secretary (ADF), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is the President of the INC-IDF and NDDB, as its Secretariat, coordinates its activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

